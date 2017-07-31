The New York Mets are promoting shortstop prospect Amed Rosario from Triple-A, general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday.

Rosario is the No. 1 ranked prospect in Major League Baseball, according to ESPN's Keith Law. Rosario will make his major league debut Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies and will be in the starting lineup.

Amed Rosario has 19 stolen bases this season in Triple-A. Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Jose Reyes will see time at second base, and Neil Walker will split time between second and first. Asdrubal Cabrera already has been shifted to third.

Alderson says first base prospect Dominic Smith could be called up soon.

The 21-year-old Rosario is hitting .328 with seven home runs, 58 RBIs and 19 steals in 94 games at Triple-A Las Vegas this season.

Rosario has 19 stolen bases this season in Triple-A. All Mets players combined have 25 stolen bases, the second-fewest total in the majors behind the Baltimore Orioles (20).

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.