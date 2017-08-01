Yoan Moncada and Willy Garcia chase after a fly ball and Garcia slides to try and make the catch but is kneed in the head by Moncada. Three runs would score on the play and both would leave the game, with Moncada exiting on a cart. (0:53)

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada and right fielder Willy Garcia were both removed from Monday night's game against the Blue Jays after they collided in the outfield in the sixth inning.

The two players were chasing a bases-loaded bloop hit to right by Toronto's Darwin Barney when Moncada's knee hit the side of Garcia's head.

Both players stayed down on the ground for a while before Garcia was helped to his feet and Moncada was taken off the field on a cart. Two runs scored on the play to give the Blue Jays a 6-0 lead.

The team announced that Moncada is day-to-day with a right knee contusion and all X-rays conducted were negative.

Moncada, Chicago's top prospect who was acquired in the offseason trade of Chris Sale to Boston, made his White Sox debut July 19.