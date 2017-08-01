Buster Olney is confused as to why Baltimore would give up future assets to acquire Phillies pitcher Jeremy Hellickson in order to prop up this year's team (0:53)

Sitting in fourth place in the AL East with a losing record, the Baltimore Orioles refuse to abandon hope of making a playoff run.

The Orioles handled the non-waiver trade deadline as buyers, adding two pitchers and infielder Tim Beckham in hopes of salvaging a season that has thus far been a struggle.

Executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette acknowledged that teams were interested in trading for Baltimore relievers Zach Britton and Brad Brach but said that the Orioles instead are "going to take a shot at getting the most out of this season."

"Nobody is running away with the American League East," Duquette said before Baltimore's 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. "The teams are so evenly matched. If you make a move here or there and it jells, who knows? We still have some hope that we can make the playoffs.

"We like our guys and we like our team. You do one or two things right and get on a roll ... there's still hope. The wild card keeps hope alive for a lot of teams. Frankly, I'm glad that we're adding. I would much rather be adding this time of year than subtracting."

The Orioles beat the deadline Monday by acquiring Beckham, who bolsters an injury-riddled infield that's currently without shortstop J.J. Hardy and utility player Ryan Flaherty. Duquette got Beckham, the first player chosen in the 2008 amateur draft, from Tampa Bay for minor league pitcher Tobias Myers.

Beckham hit .259 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs for Tampa Bay this season. The 27-year-old isn't just a quick fix; he's under contract until 2021.

"I'm shocked," Beckham said in Houston, where the Rays were facing the Astros. "It's a crazy feeling. I've never had this feeling before. It's my first time being traded, my first time in a different organization. But I'm ready to get after it and play some ball."

The Orioles on Monday also acquired minor league pitcher Yefry Ramirez from the New York Yankees for international signing bonus pool money. And, over the weekend, Duquette acquired starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Orioles (51-54) have won their last three games but still trail the first-place Yankees (57-47) by 6.5 games in the AL East and are 4.5 games behind the Royals (55-49) in the race for the league's second wild card.

