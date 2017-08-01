Veteran right-hander Jeremy Guthrie announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday.

Guthrie started one game this season for the Washington Nationals, allowing 10 earned runs in two-thirds of an inning on April 8. He wrote in the Players' Tribune that he knew "my major league career was over" after that outing.

He recounted, however, that a teammate in 2005 at Triple-A Buffalo, before Guthrie had been promoted to the majors, suggested that he retire after he was struggling. He instead persevered and started 276 major league games, including a Game 7 start in the 2014 World Series for the Kansas City Royals, which he lost 3-2 against the San Francisco Giants. He returned to the Royals in 2015, playing a role in their run to the World Series title, despite being left off the postseason roster.

He pitched for five teams in his career, but wrote "I'm Forever Royal!"

Jeremy Guthrie started Game 7 for the Royals in the 2014 World Series against the Giants. Elsa/Getty Images

"What makes K.C. so special is the family atmosphere that exists throughout the organization," he wrote. "The difference that this approach made was immeasurable. Celebrating a world championship with a million friends in 2015 was unforgettable!"

He thanked his wife, Jenny, for being with him for all the twists and turns of his career.

"You rode the roller coaster of emotions through my college career, the minor leagues, and into the majors. You are the MVP of our family. You provided the stability at home that helped me accomplish so much on the field. It is not possible to express my full gratitude for your love and support. Thank you for everything, Jenny," he wrote.

Guthrie wrote that he is looking "forward to the additional time with my family."

"I'm excited to see what opportunities are out there. Ultimately, I'm just grateful that I am retiring now, as opposed to 12 years ago when it was first suggested," he wrote.

He finishes his major league career with a 91-109 record and 4.42 ERA.