CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Willy Garcia on the seven-day disabled list because of a concussion he suffered during a frightening collision with top prospect Yoan Moncada.

Garcia was injured attempting a sliding catch in shallow right field against Toronto on Monday.

He and Moncada were chasing Darwin Barney's bases-loaded blooper when the second baseman kneed a sliding Garcia in the head. The ball trickled out of Garcia's glove for a three-run double.

"I got knocked out right away,'' Garcia said through an interpreter while standing in front of his locker in the clubhouse after the game. "I didn't remember what happened until the doctor started asking me questions here, and then I saw the video.''

White Sox outfielder Willy Garcia said he was knocked out after taking a knee to the head Monday. He was placed on the seven-day disabled list. Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

Moncada, who was not in Tuesday's lineup, put no pressure on his right leg while he was helped to a cart by Jose Abreu. The team says X-rays on Moncada were negative, and he is day-to-day with a bruised knee.

Garcia walked off on his own power.

Chicago also purchased infielder/outfielder Nicky Delmonico's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.