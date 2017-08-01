The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list with left knee inflammation, the team announced Tuesday.
The DL move for Pedroia, who leads the team with a .307 batting average, is retroactive to July 29.
Pedroia has six home runs, 54 RBIs and is the only qualifying American League player with more walks (40) than strikeouts (37) this season.
In a related move, the Red Sox activated newly acquired reliever Addison Reed to the 25-man roster prior to Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
Boston acquired Reed from the New York Mets on Monday in exchange for three minor leaguers.