The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list with left knee inflammation, the team announced Tuesday.

The DL move for Pedroia, who leads the team with a .307 batting average, is retroactive to July 29.

Editor's Picks Law: Addison Reed gives Boston breathing room in the pen The veteran reliever may be a rental for the rest of 2017, but the Red Sox didn't surrender much to add some needed depth in front of Craig Kimbrel.

Trade grades: Does Addison Reed boost Boston's postseason odds? The Red Sox showed they don't quite trust their setup guys by acquiring the Mets' closer, but he will have to prove he can have success when he isn't protected by pitching in Citi Field. 1 Related

Pedroia has six home runs, 54 RBIs and is the only qualifying American League player with more walks (40) than strikeouts (37) this season.

In a related move, the Red Sox activated newly acquired reliever Addison Reed to the 25-man roster prior to Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Boston acquired Reed from the New York Mets on Monday in exchange for three minor leaguers.