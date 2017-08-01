Braves prospects Ozzie Albies and Lucas Sims will make their major league debuts Tuesday in Atlanta's series opener against the Dodgers.

The Braves announced Tuesday afternoon that both Albies, a 20-year-old infielder, and Sims, a 23-year-old pitcher, have been promoted from the Triple-A Gwinnett.

Infielder Micah Johnson and right-hander Akeel Morris were optioned to Gwinnett in corresponding roster moves.

ESPN's Keith Law recently rated Ozzie Albies as the No. 32 overall prospect in baseball and was the Braves' only representative in the All-Star Futures Game. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Albies, recently rated by ESPN's Keith Law as the No. 32 overall prospect in baseball, will start at second base and bat seventh in Atlanta's lineup. He batted .285 with nine home runs and 21 stolen bases in 97 games at Gwinnett this season.

Albies started in 82 games at second base and 14 games at shortstop for Gwinnett and was the organization's only representative in the All-Star Futures Game last month.

The Braves expect Albies at second base and rookie Dansby Swanson at shortstop as their middle-infield combination of the future. Swanson was sent down to Gwinnett on Thursday after hitting .213 with Atlanta.

Sims formerly was a top prospect in Atlanta's system before struggling with frequent bouts of wildness in the minors. He has made 20 appearances -- 19 starts -- with Gwinnett this season, going 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 132 strikeouts against just 36 walks in 115 1/3 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.