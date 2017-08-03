Which injuries will have a big impact in the second half?

It has been quite a year for injuries in baseball. Sure, there are always injuries to contend with, but this year some of the biggest names in the sport have been plagued by ailments more significant than a sprain or a strain.

Some teams are fortunate enough to still find themselves in contention for the postseason, despite the absence of key talent. But when the playoffs roll around, everyone wants to be all hands on deck, and the question then becomes, "Is that a realistic expectation?"

Here's a look at the health status of some of the players in question as the run toward the playoffs gets underway.

Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

The way the Dodgers are playing, they may be able to take their time with Clayton Kershaw's injury. Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

On July 23, Kershaw felt something that "wasn't normal" in warm-ups before the second inning. It turned out to be a sign of things to come, and after experiencing discomfort early into his start, he was removed 21 pitches into his outing. Considering the Dodgers' ace had been on the DL just twice in his career with one of those occurring last year for a herniated disk, the level of concern was understandable.

It became apparent, however, that this episode was not as severe as the original. First, there were reports from the team that they did not believe it to be as serious. Better yet, Kershaw indicated as much when he said he did not have shooting pain in his leg this time. The further the pain moves away from the spine, particularly if it travels into an extremity, the bigger the red flag.

Beyond pain, if a low back injury is accompanied by weakness or numbness radiating into the leg, the issue is more serious because it implies the nerve is compromised. Back pain/spasm/discomfort associated with a disk problem is much less worrisome than the aforementioned complaints.

Back problems tend to be chronic and recurrent, but understanding how to manage symptoms when there is a flare-up is the key. This is the way in which Kershaw actually has an advantage in 2017 over 2016. Given his experience of last year, he is undoubtedly more in tune with the type of discomfort that warrants attention versus the soreness or fatigue an otherwise healthy athlete might try to push through -- and end up worse for having done so. Familiarity is empowering, and that goes for the rehab program as well.

After missing two-and-a-half-months in 2016, not only to allow the symptoms to resolve but also to work his way through a multilevel rehab program, Kershaw understands what the rehab for this episode entails. The aspect of not having to relearn proper technique when it comes to the required spine-stabilizing exercises is underrated when it comes to ease and pace of recovery.

The proof seems to be in the progress Kershaw has made since going on the DL. July 30 marked his third straight day of playing catch, which is significant in that Kershaw has clearly responded well to consecutive days of the activity. Light toss is still a ways from pitching when it comes to the physical demands involving torque and power. Still, Kershaw has gone from rest to a specific baseball-throwing exercise in less than a week without a setback.

The original timetable associated with Kershaw's recovery of four to six weeks still seems reasonable, although it must be noted that timelines are never guarantees, especially when it comes to the spine. He will continue to be monitored as he progresses through increasing intensity of throwing, and he won't be out of the woods until the season ends. Consider though just how strong the three-time Cy Young winner was when he returned from his back injury last September. Not only was he dominant on the mound (his post-injury regular season numbers: 1.28 ERA and 0.71 WHIP) exceeded his preinjury numbers (1.79 ERA and 0.73 WHIP), but he remained durable deep into the postseason, all the way to the National League Championship Series.

Given that history, there's no reason to think Kershaw couldn't do it again, and the way the Dodgers are playing, they have an eye on extending their run deep into the postseason.

Obviously, there are no guarantees against future episodes. But a smooth and relatively rapid recovery from an episode of back pain would go a long way toward inspiring confidence that this is, at least in the short term, a very manageable situation.

Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros (and Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels)

Like Angels outfielder Mike Trout before him, Correa fell victim to the head-first slide. Originally injured in a play at the plate on the Fourth of July when his left thumb hit the shin guard of Braves catcher Tyler Flowers, the injury was not severe enough to prevent Correa from trying to play through it, at least not initially.

Two weeks later, a swing of the bat that touched nothing but air immediately caused so much discomfort for Correa that the plans to play through it changed. On July 19 he underwent surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left thumb, and the projected timetable for his return is about eight weeks.

It's worth noting that Trout returned from his UCL repair in roughly six weeks, a bit earlier than most, much like his teammate Andrelton Simmons did the year before. But they had undergone a procedure known as a UCL repair with internal brace (IB) augmentation pioneered by Dr. Steve Shin. With this procedure, the rehab process is accelerated because of the support offered by the synthetic tape. The procedure is not universally used, however. Some cite lack of long-term data (the procedure has only been performed on a small percentage of elite athletes), whereas the more traditional repair along with the subsequent rehab timeline is well-established.

One concern for hitters coming off this type of injury is lack of power. Regaining range of motion and strength in the muscles of the thumb and hand to properly grip the bat and generate adequate torque can be a slow process. With the accelerated program, immobilization time is decreased and exercise is initiated sooner. The expectation is that the negative consequences of injury and surgery are minimized, which, theoretically, should lead to an increased likelihood of returning at near-normal strength. With only a few weeks under his belt since returning to action, Trout has generated numbers at the plate not far from those he was posting preinjury, with a .337/.461/.724 slash line before the injury and .315/.422/.500 after the injury.

Correa should return in September, but the question may be how long it will take him to regain his preinjury form. The Astros are steaming toward the postseason, and Correa's return to his preinjury self could factor into just how long their run extends.

Stephen Strasburg, SP, Washington Nationals

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was recently diagnosed with a nerve impingement. Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

Strasburg's sensitivity to the slightest hint of something amiss with his body has been the source of frustration for many Nationals fans. Since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2010, Strasburg has been on the DL five times in the last three seasons, often for something as seemingly benign as stiffness or tightness.

After averaging 30.7 starts per season from 2012 (when he returned from TJ surgery) to 2014, he has made just 67 starts since. He remains, even after these multiple DL stints, an elite pitcher. That doesn't offer much solace to fans who expect highly paid athletes to play through aches and pains, but it's worth trying to look at it in a different way.

Instead of being a grinder, maybe Strasburg is the human version of a high-end sports car, more Ferrari than Ford pickup. If even the slightest thing is off, performance drops. In Strasburg's case, the consequences are visible on the mound. It usually begins with him moving in some fashion that indicates he is uncomfortable. He fidgets, shakes an arm, moves in a way that announces his body's unwillingness to cooperate. His command often falters, although that is not always the case. He may end up making a trip to the DL but the injury itself is not always serious. This latest setback appears to be one of those instances.

After Strasburg exited his July 23 start, he underwent a diagnostic ultrasound and was reported to have a nerve impingement in his medial forearm.

Diagnostic ultrasound offers another means of visualizing structures in the body. Many of the teams currently using this tool take baseline images prior to the start of the season in order to have a basis for comparison when a player suffers an injury. This is particularly helpful when players who have had reconstructive surgery or extensive wear and tear from years of throwing have an issue midseason. Their tissues may not appear "normal" even when healthy, making it critical to observe whether or not the structure itself has changed.

In Strasburg's case, the ultrasound provided reassurance regarding the structure of his throwing elbow. His symptoms -- described as tightness -- were attributed to impingement (restriction, entrapment) of a nerve, something that could result from scar or soft-tissue tightness. These conditions are usually easily managed with treatment of the soft tissue, and Strasburg has shown progress since he was placed on the DL. He has thrown from flat ground and tossed bullpens without a setback but needs to show the team he can approach game-intensity pitching before he returns to the mound.

As to how he holds up the remainder of the season, it's anyone's guess. But his initial exam results and his early progression hint at a minor episode. Assuming he returns in the near future without incident, this pause in his season may even be viewed as a net positive. And maybe, just maybe, this helps extend Strasburg more comfortably into the postseason, which is looking like a lock for the Nationals, who are dominating the NL East.

Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals

Turner was leading the league in steals when he was hit by a pitch on June 29, which resulted in a right wrist fracture. While fractures of the forearm, wrist or hand are not an uncommon result of absorbing the force of a 90-plus mph pitch, the consequences of those fractures (surgery, time to heal, ability to bounce back) can be very different.

In Turner's case there have been encouraging signs: Reports of good early healing suggest the bone is repairing itself properly, and his return to light throwing suggests a return to more aggressive baseball activity and, ultimately, a return to play may not be far off. The Nationals are so far out in front in their division they have the luxury of taking their time and may opt to do just that. By ramping up Turner's activity slowly, it may allow him to find his groove again before the games that really matter are on the slate.

David Price, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Red Sox lefty David Price has been on the DL twice this season. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

When Price had symptoms in his throwing arm this spring, he noted that if he were younger he would have probably opted for surgery. Instead, he used his past success in overcoming preseason soreness as the basis for trying to do the same thing yet again. And, for a time, it worked.

Price opened the season on the DL, returned to action in late May and appeared to be performing better as the season progressed. Until July 22 that is, when he gave up six runs in an unimpressive outing. On July 25, Price was placed on the DL.

The good news is that Price has already begun playing catch; the not-so-good news is that there are some red flags. Recurring symptoms in the forearm/elbow, coupled with the fact that his high-mileage arm has only accrued more mileage in the last few months, give reason for concern about how the remainder of the season will play out.

Dallas Keuchel, LHP, Houston Astros

Keuchel is another two-time DL visitor this season. Originally landing there in late May because of a pinched nerve in his neck, his rapid resolution of symptoms led to the team's optimism about returning him after minimal down time.

But spine issues are often recurrent, and within two weeks Keuchel was back on the DL. After a much more patient return to action the second time around, Keuchel has just come off his second DL stint. He may need a couple outings to work out the kinks, but most importantly, he does not appear to have had any physical setbacks. He has the luxury of time to get back to peak pitching performance, given the Astros' position in their division.

The bigger unknown is whether he will remain symptom-free. For now, it's so far, so good for Keuchel, and the Astros hope the good will continue, right into the postseason.