NEW YORK -- Newly acquired starter Sonny Gray is expected to make his Yankees debut on Thursday in Cleveland. He will be followed on Friday by the Yankees' other new starter, Jaime Garcia.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Gray expressed his excitement upon joining the Yankees, saying it has always been a dream of his to wear the pinstripes.

He also tweeted his thanks to Oakland and its fans.

Oakland... thank you for everything. My family and I have truly enjoyed our time. The fans have always seemed ... https://t.co/IWJ7Cco3wv — Sonny Gray (@SonnyGray2) August 1, 2017

While rookie Jordan Montgomery appears like the odd man out of the rotation, it will not happen yet. The Yankees are going with a six-man rotation this one time through the rotation. Montgomery will go on Saturday, while new ace Luis Severino will start on Sunday.

The move was made because Girardi pushed Severino to 116 pitches over five innings on Monday.

"We figured let's give him an extra day," Girardi said.

Girardi again expressed his opposition to going with a six-man rotation after this time through. He said it is too hard to construct a 25-man roster with six starters. He also feels like the extra day of rest could throw some of his pitchers off their rhythm.

He would not say that Montgomery will be the starter dropped from the rotation, but he is the most obvious candidate, as it seems unlikely CC Sabathia or Masahiro Tanaka would be taken out. Severino, an All-Star, is certainly not an option.

Montgomery is 7-6 with a 4.15 ERA this season. In 16 starts in the first half of the season, he went 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA, while in four post-All-Star starts, he is 1-2 with a 6.52 ERA.

Girardi said he could change his plan on the order of Gray and Garcia if Gray -- who was flying in from Oakland on Tuesday -- arrived late and couldn't get his work in. If that happened, the Yankees would simply switch Gray and Garcia.