ATLANTA -- Yu Darvish will make his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at the New York Mets.

Darvish, a four-time All-Star pitcher, was acquired from the Texas Rangers for three prospects just before Monday's deadline to make trades without waivers. The right-hander was not with the team for Tuesday night's opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Manager Dave Roberts said Darvish will join the team on Wednesday and throw a bullpen session.

The Dodgers, who lead the National League West by 14 games and have the best record in the majors at 74-31, bolstered their postseason outlook by adding Darvish and relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani to an already deep roster.

Watson came from the Pittsburgh Pirates and joined the Dodgers on Tuesday. Roberts said Cingrani, acquired from Cincinnati, will arrive on Thursday.