BOSTON -- Dennis Eckersley has yet to receive an apology from David Price -- or anyone in a Boston Red Sox uniform, for that matter -- but the Hall of Famer sure got some love from the Fenway Park crowd Tuesday night.

Making a previously scheduled appearance in the "Legends Suite," which hosts a former player at each Red Sox home game, Eckersley was shown on the Fenway videoboard in the middle of the third inning.

Upon being given a loud ovation, Eckersley placed his hand over his heart and appeared to say, "Thank you very much ... you're the best."

Eckersley has been at the center of a recent firestorm in the wake of a Boston Globe story that revealed previously unreported details of Price's verbal assault of him on the Red Sox team charter before a June 29 flight from Boston to Toronto. Price reportedly mocked and cursed at Eckersley over what he perceived to be criticism of teammate Eduardo Rodriguez on a NESN telecast that night.

"I didn't know how to react," Eck told the Boston Herald after Tuesday night's ovation. "It was weird. You're getting cheered for getting yelled at. It was weird.

"I just want (the fans) to know how much I appreciate all the support. It means so much to me. What happened tonight was incredible."

Speaking to the Globe earlier Tuesday, Eckersley said he has moved on from the spat and isn't going to change his broadcasting style.

Price, though, rekindled the issue Saturday -- while Eckersley was attending the Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, New York -- blasting him for not spending as much time in the clubhouse as other team broadcasters. Although Price claimed he doesn't watch the telecasts, he said players talk frequently about Eckersley's candid, often critical, style in the booth.

"He's the one guy I've seen in my career that doesn't ever show his face in the clubhouse," Price said. "There's a reason behind that."

Red Sox owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, president Sam Kennedy and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have apologized to Eckersley. But neither Price, manager John Farrell nor any other players have done so. Price said he would "definitely talk it out" with Eckersley whenever he sees him again. But because Price hasn't expressed any contrition, Eckersley isn't interested in reconciliation with Price or tempering his broadcasting style, according to the Globe.

"I'm cool with everything," Eckersley told the Globe on Tuesday. "I've moved on. I'm just going to keep doing what I do, which is call it like I see it. It's all about the Red Sox and the ultimate goal of winning it all."

NESN did not televise Eckersley's reception from fans live during Tuesday's game.

The Hall of Fame pitcher is scheduled to return to the booth Thursday for the Red Sox's opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.