CHICAGO -- Cubs pitcher Jon Lester hit his first career home run, and became the 25th left-hander in league history to record 2,000 strikeouts when he struck out Arizona Diamondbacks pinch hitter Jack Reinheimer in the top of the fourth inning on Tuesday night.

Lester, 33, is the 11th active pitcher and fourth lefty to record 2,000 strikeouts, joining CC Sabathia, Cole Hamels and Clayton Kershaw.

Entering Tuesday's game, Lester needed nine strikeouts to reach 2,000. He reached that figure in just four innings while spoiling Reinheimer's first career at-bat.

Lester's first career home run in the third inning went along with a single one inning earlier, giving him the first two-hit game of his career. The home run earned him a curtain call.

Lester had a career batting average of .077 (15-for-196) before hitting that home run.