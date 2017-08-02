        <
        >

          After robbing homer, Fenway fans give Indians' Austin Jackson standing ovation

          12:03 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BOSTON -- Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made such a sensational catch, he drew a standing ovation -- from the rival Red Sox fans at Fenway Park.

          Jackson raced toward right-center, jumped high and jack-knifed into the Boston bullpen to rob Hanley Ramirez of a leadoff home run in the fifth inning Tuesday night.

          The Fenway crowd began cheering an apparent homer as Jackson tumbled out of sight. The celebration was silenced when Jackson re-emerged and held up his glove with the ball still inside.

          After making the acrobatic, astonishing catch, Jackson casually hopped back onto the field, as if he'd just jumped a neighbor's fence to retrieve a ball.

          The umpires called for a video review to make sure Jackson held onto the ball. Replays confirmed he did.

          Stunned and disappointed, the Boston fans saluted Jackson with a standing ovation.

          The Red Sox went on to win 12-10 on Christian Vazquez's three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.