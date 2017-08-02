Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer said Wednesday that he plans to visit a chiropractor within the next day before determining whether he'll take his next turn in the rotation.
The right-hander left his start Tuesday in the second inning because of neck soreness.
Scherzer later said he slept on his neck wrong a couple of days ago and left for precautionary reasons. He called it a familiar issue.
"I've had this pop up before," Scherzer said Tuesday. "Use different pillows sometimes, it can just put a crick in your neck. And that's what happened. You do anything you can before a game to try to loosen it up. Went out there and warmed up OK, at least to start up the game. Kind of hurt myself turning left. First inning I could tell I wasn't right. Hard for me to pick up the target."