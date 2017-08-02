ATLANTA -- Yu Darvish is eager to avoid making a bad first impression with his new Dodgers teammates.

Darvish, a four-time All-Star right-hander who was traded from Texas to Los Angeles for three prospects on Monday, joined the Dodgers on Wednesday. He threw a bullpen session before Wednesday night's game against Atlanta and settled into his new clubhouse.

Speaking through an interpreter, Darvish said he doesn't want to arrive at midseason, "do whatever you want to do and you're a bad teammate."

Added Darvish: "I don't want to be that guy."

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Darvish says the Dodgers are "a great team" and said players have made him feel comfortable.

Right-hander Josh Ravin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear a roster spot for Darvish, who will make his Dodgers debut on Friday night at the New York Mets.