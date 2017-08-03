Rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada will return for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night in Boston, but outfielder Willy Garcia has been diagnosed with a fractured right jaw and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Garcia will undergo a procedure to insert a plate into the jaw after he was injured and concussed during a frightening collision with Moncada against Toronto on Monday.

The team said Garcia's fractured jaw was found in a CT scan taken Wednesday.

Garcia and Moncada were chasing Darwin Barney's bases-loaded blooper when the second baseman kneed a sliding Garcia in the head. The ball trickled out of Garcia's glove for a three-run double.

Moncada put no pressure on his right leg while he was helped to a cart by Jose Abreu. The team says X-rays on Moncada were negative, and the second baseman missed two games with a bruised knee. Garcia walked off on his own power, but was later placed on the seven-day disabled list because of a concussion he suffered during the frightening collision.