          Yoan Moncada will return for White Sox while Willy Garcia will miss at least a month

          3:52 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada will return for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night in Boston, but outfielder Willy Garcia has been diagnosed with a fractured right jaw and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, the team announced Thursday.

          Garcia will undergo a procedure to insert a plate into the jaw after he was injured and concussed during a frightening collision with Moncada against Toronto on Monday.

          The team said Garcia's fractured jaw was found in a CT scan taken Wednesday.

          Garcia and Moncada were chasing Darwin Barney's bases-loaded blooper when the second baseman kneed a sliding Garcia in the head. The ball trickled out of Garcia's glove for a three-run double.

          Moncada put no pressure on his right leg while he was helped to a cart by Jose Abreu. The team says X-rays on Moncada were negative, and the second baseman missed two games with a bruised knee. Garcia walked off on his own power, but was later placed on the seven-day disabled list because of a concussion he suffered during the frightening collision.

