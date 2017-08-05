NEW YORK -- You might think a team with the best record in the majors and in the midst of one of the most dominant 50-game stretches in major league history would be reluctant about acquiring a new pitcher, even an All-Star like Yu Darvish.

Not the case. The Dodgers were flying from San Francisco to Atlanta on Monday afternoon when they heard about the trade to acquire Darvish from the Rangers.

"Everyone was excited," closer Kenley Jansen said before Friday night's game against the Mets at Citi Field. "Our goal is to win the World Series, ownership wants to the win World Series, so we're all happy to have him here and see him pitch."

Darvish made his Dodgers debut, wearing No. 21 instead of the No. 11 he wore with the Rangers, and he showed why the front office wanted to add him even though the rotation leads the majors with a 3.18 ERA. Darvish went seven innings, allowing no runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Sixty-eight of his 99 pitches were strikes.

Darvish became the first Dodgers pitcher since 1900 to have at least 10 strikeouts and no more than one walk in his first start with the team, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Darvish did survive a shaky, 18-pitch first inning. Michael Conforto lined his first pitch, a 94-mph fastball, into right field for a single, Jay Bruce walked with one out and Yoenis Cespedes then just missed a three-run home run, with a fly ball to the warning track in left-center. Darvish ended the inning by reaching above his head to snag Curtis Granderson's liner.

He worked around a leadoff single by Jacob deGrom in the third inning with two strikeouts and an infield pop-up and escaped the fifth after Amed Rosario led off with a single, striking out Conforto swinging on a 95-mph fastball above the letters to strand Rosario at third. Darvish cruised through 1-2-3 sixth and 1-2-3 seventh and retired the final nine batters he faced, striking out Rosario on a 2-2 slider on his final pitch.

Despite playing at a .704 clip entering the game that has the Dodgers on pace for 114 wins, Darvish became the team's ninth different starting pitcher and with Clayton Kershaw and Brandon McCarthy currently on the DL, and Julio Urias out for the season, adding Darvish provides enough more depth to the already stellar rotation.

A couple days ago, Darvish expressed his desire simply to fit into a team having so much success. "It's an honor to be here and play for such a good team having such a great season," he told reporters. "Obviously, this is my first time being traded in the middle of a season so I was worried if I could blend into the clubhouse and everything."

Veteran starter Rich Hill said that won't be a problem. "He's only been here two or three days, but we've already seen how hard he works," Hill said before the game.

Darvish had struggled of late with the Rangers, with a 5.81 ERA over his past eight starts, including a career-worst 10-run outing in his final start with the Rangers on July 26 against the Marlins. There were reports after that game that Darvish may have been tipping his pitches, something Darvish himself acknowledged (although the Marlins denied they were on to anything). For now, Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt had said he was refraining from giving any advice to his new right-hander. He certainly didn't need to on Friday.