MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota slugger Miguel Sano has left the Twins' 8-4 win against the Texas Rangers with a left hand contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

The team announced that X-rays on Sano's hand were negative and he is day-to-day.

The third baseman was plunked by Tony Barnette and immediately grabbed for an area near his left hand. He was quickly attended to by a trainer, and then departed Friday night's game.

Sano leads the Twins with 25 homers and 71 RBIs. He finished second to Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the Home Run Derby during July's All-Star Game festivities.

