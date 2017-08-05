        <
        >

          Astros C Evan Gattis says backswing to head left him with concussion

          2:28 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Houston Astros catcher Evan Gattis says he has a concussion after being hit in the head on a backswing Thursday night.

          "I just don't know how serious it is," Gattis said Friday night after he was held out of the Astros' 16-7 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

          "We haven't announced anything, and I don't know what's going to happen if I feel better tomorrow, how fast or what the protocol [is] to start the process of getting back on the field."

          The team has not yet placed Gattis on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

          He suffered the concussion when Corey Dickerson's backswing caught him in the mask in the eighth inning of Thursday's 5-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays.

          "Last night I just felt like I was recovering from something. I didn't feel terrible. I didn't feel great. But I knew I got hit in the head, you know?" Gattis said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "But I didn't feel that great today. I had a little bit of a headache and just a few symptoms. Moving forward I'm not sure what we're going to do tomorrow or if I feel good when I'll start doing baseball stuff."

          Gattis is batting .278 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs for the American League-leading Astros.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

