Brandon Belt takes an off-speed pitch to the head and quickly goes to the ground. He would leave the game. (0:26)

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt was suffering from concussion symptoms after he was hit in the head by a 78 mph curveball Friday night.

The scary moment came in the sixth inning of the Giants' 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Belt stayed down for several moments while being attended to by trainer Dave Groeschner. Diamondbacks pitcher Anthony Banda knelt on the mound with his face in his glove.

Belt exited and is scheduled to be examined again Saturday.

"It's a curveball that caught him flush," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's been through this before, so it's obvious there are some concerns there. Our hope is this thing's going to be a lot better tomorrow."

This would be Belt's fourth concussion in eight years.

He currently is batting .241 with a team-leading 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.