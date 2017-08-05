Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to biceps tendinitis in his right, throwing arm, the team announced Saturday.

Hernandez was slated to start Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Marco Gonzales will instead slide into the starting spot.

Hernandez missed almost two months earlier this season due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. He was 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in eight starts since returning to the Mariners rotation.

Saturday's DL move is retroactive to Wednesday.