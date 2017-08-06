Former baseball player Steve Lyons has been accused of domestic battery, according to police documents obtained by the Boston Globe.

The charge stems from a January incident at Lyons' California home. The arresting Hermosa Beach police officer said in the report obtained by the Boston Globe that there were injuries to the face of Lyons' girlfriend.

Lyons' attorney, Richard A. Hutton, told the Boston Globe that Lyons will be "completely 100 percent vindicated."

Hutton said they are working to have the case dismissed and claimed that the police report was based on information not given by Lyons' girlfriend, but rather by her friend.

Lyons "never laid a hand on [his girlfriend]," Hutton told the newspaper.

If charges are not dismissed, Lyons' case would likely go to trial in September, according to the Boston Globe.

The 57-year-old former utility player is also a baseball analyst for the Boston-based NESN television network, though he has been absent from recent Red Sox telecasts.