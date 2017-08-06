        <
        >

          Jason Kipnis' monthlong DL stint due to hamstring injury ends

          10:11 AM ET
          ESPN.com news services

          Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday after missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury.

          The Indians announced the roster move before Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Yankees. Infielder Erik Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

          Kipnis will bat leadoff for the Indians on Sunday.

          The 30-year-old Kipnis suffered the injury while running out a grounder on July 8. He also missed the first three weeks of the season because of a shoulder injury.

          Kipnis is batting a career-low .232 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games this season.

