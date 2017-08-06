KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals placed All-Star catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained intercostal muscle on the right side of his chest.

The move was made retroactive to Aug. 5.

Perez, 27, left Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners after six innings, and an MRI revealed the injury.

Before Sunday, Perez had not been placed on the disabled list since 2012 when he was placed on the 60-day DL with a knee injury.

The veteran is hitting .278 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs this season for the Royals, who enter Sunday's game three games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians in the AL Central. The Royals hold a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild-card spot.

Catcher Cam Gallagher was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to fill the roster spot. Gallagher, 24, is hitting .294 with five home runs and 34 RBIs this season.