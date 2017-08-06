The Oakland Athletics have traded first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Boog Powell.

The team announced the trade Sunday afternoon.

Alonso, 30, is having a breakthrough power season while playing on a one-year contract, batting .266 with a career-high 22 home runs and 49 RBIs. His previous career high for homers in a single season was nine in 2012 with the San Diego Padres.

He has seen a power dip since the All-Star break, with only two home runs and a slugging percentage that has dropped to .377; he slugged .562 before the break.

Powell has hit .194 with zero home runs and 2 RBIs in 23 games with the Mariners this season.