          Yonder Alonso traded to Mariners in intradivision swap

          1:20 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Oakland Athletics have traded first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Boog Powell.

          The team announced the trade Sunday afternoon.

          Alonso, 30, is having a breakthrough power season while playing on a one-year contract, batting .266 with a career-high 22 home runs and 49 RBIs. His previous career high for homers in a single season was nine in 2012 with the San Diego Padres.

          He has seen a power dip since the All-Star break, with only two home runs and a slugging percentage that has dropped to .377; he slugged .562 before the break.

          Powell has hit .194 with zero home runs and 2 RBIs in 23 games with the Mariners this season.

