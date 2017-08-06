Seattle Mariners reliever David Phelps left with right elbow discomfort after throwing seven pitches in the seventh inning of the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals.

The Mariners acquired Phelps from the Miami Marlins before the trade deadline in exchange for four minor league players, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez.

Phelps, 30, has appeared in seven games since the trade, registering three holds, and has a 2.57 ERA in seven innings pitched.

The Mariners won the game 8-7 to move to within half a game of the second American League wild-card spot.

In other injury news, Felix Hernandez, who went on the disabled list Saturday with biceps tendinitis, returned to Seattle and will be examined by team doctors Monday, with an MRI scheduled.

The former Cy Young Award winner and six-time All-Star missed almost two months earlier this season due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. He was 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in eight starts since his return to the Mariners' rotation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.