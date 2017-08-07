Los Angeles Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday to release the radial nerve in his right forearm, the team announced.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Steve Shin in Los Angeles.

The typical timetable for a return is 12-14 weeks, marking the second straight year Shoemaker's season has ended prematurely. In September of 2016, he took a line drive to the head that resulted in a fractured skull and required emergency brain surgery.

Shoemaker, 30, hadn't pitched for the Angels since mid-June as he dealt with symptoms related to radial nerve compression. Prior to that, he was 6-3 on the season with a 4.52 ERA.

The Angels, at 55-57 entering play Sunday night, are currently in the AL wild-card hunt.