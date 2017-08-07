The St. Louis Cardinals activated center fielder Dexter Fowler from the 10-day disabled list Monday and demoted outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who was the team's Opening Day starter in right field.

Piscotty was sent to Triple-A Memphis.

The 31-year-old Fowler, in his first season with the Cardinals after signing with the club as a free agent last offseason, hasn't played since July 24 because of a left forearm strain.

Stephen Piscotty is headed to the minors while Cardinals teammate Dexter Fowler is returning from the disabled list. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Piscotty, 26, has struggled this season, hitting .232 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 75 games. He returned to the Cardinals on Aug. 1 from the disabled list after missing 16 games with a right groin strain. It was his second stay on the disabled list this season -- he was sidelined from May 5-19 with a right hamstring strain.

The Cardinals signed Piscotty to a six-year extension this spring after he enjoyed a career year in 2016 when he hit 22 home runs and had 85 RBIs with a .273 average in 153 games.

Fowler signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Cardinals this past offseason, leaving the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to join their archrival. He is hitting .241 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs in 81 games.