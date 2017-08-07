Cincinnati Reds prospect Hunter Greene, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is slated to make his professional debut on Tuesday as a designated hitter for the Pioneer League's Billings Mustangs.

Greene, drafted as a right-handed pitcher out of Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, California, is lauded for his bat and his arm. He reportedly has thrown a fastball more than 100 mph and batted .337 over four seasons in high school.

The 18-year-old, who received a record $7.23 million signing bonus, is projected as a pitcher in the long term but will split time at DH and shortstop until he makes his pitching debut, which is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Greene comes in at No. 21 in Keith Law's Midseason Prospect Rankings .

Tuesday's Billings home game is set to begin at 9:05 p.m. ET (7:05 local time).

-- Alex Tekip