For his 26th birthday, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout gave himself a gift that will last a lifetime: a major league milestone.

The reigning AL MVP notched his 1,000th career hit with a double in the fourth inning. Trout became the third player in the past 100 years to record a milestone hit on his birthday, joining Charlie Morton (1,000th hit on his 33rd birthday in 1986) and Hal Morris (1,000th hit on his 33rd birthday in 1998), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Trout is the 11th player to reach the 1,000-hit plateau while a member of the Angels.

He added some fireworks to his birthday celebration by hitting his 23rd home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning off Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy. The solo shot marked the fourth time he hit a birthday blast. Only Alex Rodriguez has hit a home run on four birthdays before turning 30; he hit his fourth on his 29th birthday.

Already the only player in major league history to amass 150 home runs, 400 extra-base hits and 150 stolen bases before turning 26, Trout is now the fourth player to reach the 1,000-hit, 500-run and 500-walk milestones by his age-25 season, joining Hall of Famers Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx and Mickey Mantle.

With two MVPs and a Rookie of the Year award already on his mantle, Trout's only contemporary comparison is Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals, who matched a different feat of Trout's on Monday night.

Harper mashed the 150th home run of his career at the age of 24 years, 295 days -- the exact age Trout was when he hit his 150th homer. Harper, who will turn 25 in October, is the 14th player in MLB history to tally 150 home runs before his 25th birthday.