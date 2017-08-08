Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez has been diagnosed with bursitis in his right shoulder, while right-handed reliever David Phelps has an impingement in his elbow, the team announced Tuesday.

Hernandez is expected to miss three to four weeks, while Phelps is expected to be out 2-3 weeks.

Hernandez went on the disabled list Saturday and underwent an MRI on Monday.

The 2010 Cy Young Award winner and six-time All-Star missed almost two months earlier this season due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. He is 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in eight starts since returning to the Mariners rotation.

Phelps exited Sunday's first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning with right elbow discomfort after throwing seven pitches.

The Mariners acquired Phelps from the Miami Marlins before the trade deadline in exchange for four minor league players, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez.