The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Alex Cobb on the 10-day disabled list with turf toe in the big toe of his right foot.

The move was made retroactive to Aug. 6. It wasn't immediately clear how much time Cobb is expected to miss.

Cobb (9-8) gave up one run and five hits in six innings in his last start on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rays (58-55) are tied with the Kansas City Royals (57-54) for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Cobb, 29, has made 23 starts this season and has a 3.80 ERA in 147 innings.

To fill Cobb's roster spot, the Rays recalled left-hander Blake Snell from Triple-A Durham.