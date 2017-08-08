The Boston Red Sox have activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia from the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Tuesday.

Pedroia went on the DL last week with left knee inflammation. The move was retroactive to July 29.

In October, Pedroia had surgery to clean up the meniscus in his left knee. According to manager John Farrell, the most recent flare-up was related to the cartilage in his knee, not a ligament. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week that Pedroia "has a bad knee that he's going to have to watch and we're going to have to watch for the rest of his career."

Pedroia leads the team with a .307 batting average. He has six home runs, 54 RBIs and is the only qualifying American League player with more walks (40) than strikeouts (37) this season.

The Red Sox also placed pitcher Blaine Boyer on the 10-day disabled list with a neck strain, retroactive to Sunday.