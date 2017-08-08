The Los Angeles Angels announced Tuesday that third baseman Yunel Escobar has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right oblique and will be sidelined approximately two to three weeks.

Escobar will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team said.

He sat out Monday night's 6-2 loss against the Baltimore Orioles with the injury.

Escobar, 34, is hitting .274 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs this season for the Angels, who are three games behind the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild-card spot in the American League.