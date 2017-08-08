        <
        >

          Rangers sell RHP Ernesto Frieri to Mariners for $1

          9:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Right-hander Ernesto Frieri was sold by the Texas Rangers to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for $1.

          Signed by the Rangers as a minor league free agent on June 15, the 32-year-old was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six relief appearances for Texas. He was assigned outright to Round Rock on July 7 and went 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA in seven relief outings for the Triple-A club.

          Frieri is 11-14 with a 3.59 ERA and 73 saves in 304 relief appearances with San Diego (2009-12), the Los Angeles Angels (2012-14), Pittsburgh (2014), Tampa Bay (2015) and Texas. He did not play in 2016, when he was released by Philadelphia after spring training.

          Seattle assigned Frieri to Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.