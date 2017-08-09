Major League Baseball will look anything but uniform for a newly created Players Weekend later this month.

MLB, together with the MLB Players Association, announced Wednesday a group of initiatives aimed letting players express themselves while connecting with their past in youth baseball.

From Aug. 25-27, players will wear alternate jerseys inspired by youth league designs, and they can also replace their last names with nicknames on the name plates.

MLB players will have the opportunity to have a nickname placed on the back of the jerseys during Players Weekend, a newly-created event taking place during all MLB games scheduled between August 25-27. MLB

Players will be able to declare their nicknames ahead of time, which will enable fans to buy jerseys with the nicknames on them, much like the NBA first did in 2014.

Player nicknames will even be included on the back of New York Yankees jerseys, the first time any name plate has been on the back of the team's pinstripes.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius will be "Sir Didi." Other nicknames already declared include Atlanta Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips ("Dat Dude"), Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista ("Joey Bats"), Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor ("Mr. Smile") and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen ("Cutch").

Nicknames that attempt to include brand names or are deemed offensive will not be allowed.

Players will also be permitted to wear custom-designed flashy equipment, from batting gloves to bats, that shows their personalities.

Fitting in with the theme of the weekend's connection to youth baseball, the right sleeve of the jerseys will have a logo that is meant to symbolize the development of each player. The "Thank You" patch has a blank space so that a player can write in someone who they wish to thank, who helped them get to the big leagues.

Much like the NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign during Week 13 last season, baseball players can support the charity of their choice before or after the game.

MLB will auction off the jerseys on its website, with the proceeds going to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.