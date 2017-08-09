Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras pulled up lame while running to first base on a ground ball and left Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Contreras hit a ground ball to third baseman Pablo Sandoval. Contreras slowed up about three quarters of the way to first base, apparently injuring his right hamstring.

He slowly limped off the field with help from the Cubs training staff before being replaced in the game.

Contreras, the reigning National League player of the week, has 21 home runs and 70 RBIs for the first-place Cubs.