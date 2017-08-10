Mark Teixeira breaks down the importance of the Indians acquiring OF Jay Bruce from the Mets. (0:57)

The Cleveland Indians acquired veteran outfielder Jay Bruce from the New York Mets in a trade Wednesday night. The Indians have agreed to pick up the roughly $4.2 million that's left of Bruce's $13 million salary this season, a source confirmed.

Minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan is headed to New York in the trade. Ryan, 22, was a 30th-round pick by Cleveland out of the University of North Carolina in the 2016 MLB first-year player draft. He's 3-4 with a 4.79 ERA for Lake County in the Class A Midwest League this season. He has recorded six saves while appearing in 33 games -- all in relief.

Bruce, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .258 with 29 homers and 75 RBIs this year. He gives the Indians a corner outfielder and established bat to replace Michael Brantley, who went on the disabled list Monday with a sprained ankle.

Sources said the New York Yankees were also involved in talks to acquire Bruce before the Mets traded him to Cleveland.

Jay Bruce is headed back to Ohio as the Cleveland Indians have acquired the outfielder from the New York Mets. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

It's the second straight season Bruce has been traded, as the Mets landed the veteran outfielder in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds last year.

Bruce's 29 home runs tie him with Bryce Harper for fourth among National League outfielders. The Indians have not gotten much pop out of their outfield bats, as their 37 combined homers rank them 25th among outfields in baseball, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Bruce, 30, has been battling a stiff neck and is currently mired in an 0-for-16 slump.