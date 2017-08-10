The New York Yankees put rookie outfielder Clint Frazier on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a strain of his left oblique and activated outfielder Aaron Hicks from the DL, the team announced.

Frazier placement on the DL is retroactive to Aug. 9.

Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is hitting .243 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 117 plate appearances this season. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Frazier felt tightness in his oblique during batting practice Wednesday and was taken out of the lineup. An MRI on Thursday revealed the nature of his injury and 8 for 24 overall during his rehab assignment.

An oblique injury was the reason Hicks was on the DL. He last played on June 25. He was 1-for-4 with a home run on Wednesday night for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and 8-for-24 during his rehab assignment.

Frazier, 22, is hitting .243 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 117 plate appearances this season. He was acquired by the Yankees last year in the multiplayer trade that sent reliever Andrew Miller to the Cleveland Indians.

Hicks, 27, is hitting .290 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs this season.