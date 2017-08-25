Nickname game: Can you tell the difference between the 1914 and 2017 Yankees?

This weekend in the Bronx, the New York Yankees won't be wearing pinstripes at home for the first time since 1914.

As part of MLB's Players Weekend, they'll be wearing names -- and nicknames -- on the backs of their jerseys for the first time, well, ever.

A quick history lesson: The Yankees adopted pinstripes on their home uniforms back in 1912, before they moved north out of Manhattan. They dropped them in 1913 and 1914 but brought them back for good in 1915.

Since then, the Yankees have won 27 World Series championships, 40 American League pennants and 18 division titles -- all major league records. Prior to 1915? Zero, zero and zero.

So we thought we'd have a little fun. Can you sort out which of the following 10 players are from the pinstripe-free '14 team and which are on this year's stripe-less squad, based solely on their nicknames?