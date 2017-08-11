During Yadier Molina's sixth inning at-bat, a cat runs onto the field and proves trouble for a grounds crew member. Later in the at-bat, Molina crushes a grand slam in the Cardinals' 8-5 win over the Royals. (1:16)

The St. Louis Cardinals' "Rally Cat" has been found, safe and sound, the team said Friday.

The stray feline became a part of Cardinals lore Wednesday night, walking across the field just before Yadier Molina blasted a game-winning grand slam against the Kansas City Royals.

The cat had an adventurous 24 hours. Just before the homer, it was retrieved by a groundskeeper, who bore the scars, scratches and bites of the chase. Then it disappeared in the arms of a fan who claimed it was hers. Afterward, the cat went missing in a St. Louis park called Citygarden.

It was captured Thursday night by a group that rescues feral cats, then taken to the vet Friday afternoon where it was identified as the Cardinals' Rally Cat.

The Cardinals tweeted the cat's photo on Friday, with the hashtag #RallyCat.

Said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after Wednesday's game: "I'm not a cat person, but I sure liked that one."

Powered by another grand slam, the Cardinals swept the four-game series against the Royals the next night. St. Louis has won six in a row entering Friday's action and stands one game back of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.