PHOENIX -- Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will be out about a month after pulling his hamstring in a game Wednesday, according to the team.

The Cubs called the injury a 'moderate' strain, which is typically a four-to-six-week injury. The Cubs will re-evaluate Contreras in about two weeks, once he is deemed pain free.

The news correlates with what Contreras was telling teammates and others after the injury, believing he escaped the worst. Contreras, 25, pulled up lame a few feet from first base after hitting a grounder to third base in the eighth inning of the Cubs' 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He was on the ground for a few minutes before being helped off the field.

Contreras was one of the hottest Cubs when he went down. He has 21 home runs and 70 runs batted in this season.

The Cubs called up rookie Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa to take Contreras' place on the roster, while recently acquired veteran Alex Avila will take over regular catching duties.