Rich Hill tries to bunt, but gets drilled by Clayton Richard's pitch in the neck. Hill would remain in the game. (0:32)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill was taken to the hospital as a precaution after being hit in the throat by a pitch in Friday's 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Hill keeled over the batter's box after Padres pitcher Clayton Richard's fastball struck him in the fourth inning during a bunt attempt. Hill stayed on the ground, holding his throat, as Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts and staff came out to check on him.

Remarkably, Hill stayed in the game and pitched two more innings after the play. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks, striking out nine.