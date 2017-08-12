Masahiro Tanaka was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, becoming the latest New York Yankees starting pitcher to miss time because of an injury.

Tanaka, who has battled elbow injuries over the last two years, is dealing with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, according to the Yankees. In a corresponding move, New York recalled right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Masahiro Tanaka's ERA is 4.92, the highest in his four-year career. Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees announced the roster moves before their game against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon, one day after placing left-hander CC Sabathia on the DL with a knee injury. New York also is without Michael Pineda, who will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his elbow.

Tanaka last pitched Wednesday in a shaky performance against the Toronto Blue Jays. He walked a season-high five batters in four innings, but the Yankees won 11-5.

He was scheduled to pitch against the crosstown New York Mets on Monday. The Yankees have not named a replacement for Tanaka in the rotation.

Tanaka, 28, is 8-10 with a career-worst 4.92 ERA in 23 starts this season.