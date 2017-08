The Toronto Blue Jays have placed catcher Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.

Martin was injured in his first-inning at-bat on Friday night. He left the game after continuing to feel discomfort while warming up for the second inning.

Raffy Lopez replaced Martin on Friday night and got the start Saturday afternoon against the Pirates.

Martin has 12 home runs and 27 RBIs this season with a slash line of .223/.354/.381.