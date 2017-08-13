Mike Rizzo is hopeful Washington's star can return before season's end after avoiding major ligament damage while hyperextending his left knee. (1:20)

Bryce Harper does not have any ligament or tendon damage in his injured left knee, but the Washington Nationals All-Star will be out indefinitely because of a significant bone bruise.

The Nationals are optimistic that Harper will return at some point this season, general manager Mike Rizzo said Sunday.

"We dodged a bullet here," said Rizzo, adding that it was "pretty remarkable" that Harper avoided a more significant injury.

Harper suffered the injury when he slipped on a wet first base in the first inning of Saturday's 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. While running out a ground ball to the right side of the infield, Harper avoided contract with first baseman Ryder Jones before his left foot slipped on the base. Harper's leg buckled, he went airborne and he fell to the ground as his helmet went flying.

Rizzo said the Nationals will be cautious in Harper's recovery process but emphasized that the team expects him to return before the end of the season.

The Nationals activated outfielder Michael Taylor before Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants after placing Harper on the 10-day disabled list. Taylor hasn't played since July 6 because of a right oblique strain.

Saturday's game began just after 10 p.m., following a three-hour rain delay. It was raining steadily when Harper's injury happened.

Washington's championship hopes hinge largely on Harper's health. The 2015 MVP is having another characteristic season, hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs.

The Nationals entered Sunday with a 14 1/2-game lead in the National League East.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.