Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hit his 42nd home run of the season Sunday to tie the franchise single-season record and reach 250 for his career.

The club record previously had been held by Gary Sheffield, who hit 42 homers with the Marlins in 1996.

Stanton blasted an opposite-field solo shot in the bottom of the third inning against Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez. He has homered in each of the Marlins' last four games and has nine homers in their last 10 games.

Stanton's four-game home run streak is the second such streak of his career and the second-longest streak this season. The Brewers' Marcus Thames homered in five straight games from April 13-17.

He is tied with Frank Robinson as the 10th-youngest (27 years. 278 days) players in MLB history to reach 250 career home runs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He also is now tied with Willie Mays for 15th-most through a player's first eight seasons in MLB history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Stanton also extended his major-league lead in homers, moving seven ahead of New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who entered Sunday with 35.

Stanton acknowledged Saturday that he currently is one one of the hottest stretches of his eight-year career. He has 21 homers in his last 33 games and is now five homers ahead of his previous career high of 37, which he reached in 2014.