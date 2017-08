MIAMI -- Major league RBIs leader Nolan Arenado has left the Colorado Rockies' game at Miami on Sunday after being hit on the left hand by an 88 mph fastball thrown by Vance Worley.

Arenado consulted with a trainer near the dugout before leaving the game in the fifth inning Sunday. He has 100 RBIs, including 16 game-winning RBIs, which also leads the majors.

The All-Star third baseman has missed only three games this season and is batting .311.