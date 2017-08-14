NEW YORK -- Charge the error to the manager.

With one out and the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday night, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell emerged from the dugout and motioned to the bullpen to bring in closer Craig Kimbrel. But umpire crew chief Fieldin Culbreth denied the request.

According to Rule 8.06(c), a manager or coach is prohibited from making multiple mound visits while the same batter is at the plate. Because Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis had just gone out to the mound to speak to reliever Addison Reed as New York Yankees pinch hitter Jacoby Ellsbury was coming to the plate, Farrell wasn't allowed to make a pitching change until the next batter.

"I messed up," Farrell said after the Red Sox won 3-2 in 10 innings on an RBI single by Andrew Benintendi. "I know the rule. I messed up trying to get Kimbrel into the game."

Farrell has received incessant criticism for his use of the bullpen throughout the season. On Sunday night, eyebrows were raised when he called on Matt Barnes rather than Reed to begin the eighth inning. Barnes has a 5.20 ERA in 28 road appearances compared to 1.55 in 27 games at home.

Reed, acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Mets to be the primary setup man for Kimbrel, came in to start the ninth and issued a leadoff walk to Chase Headley. After retiring Ronald Torreyes on a sacrifice bunt, Reed was visibly angry to see Farrell walk onto the field. When Farrell was told he couldn't make the change, Reed got Ellsbury to ground out to second base.

At that point, Farrell brought in Kimbrel, who struck out Brett Gardner to strand Headley at third base. Kimbrel pitched a perfect 10th inning to pick up the victory.

Asked if he considered bringing in Kimbrel in the eighth inning, Farrell said, "It was a thought. But that's something we have not done at all in a tie game or without a lead, certainly. It was a thought, but didn't go to it at that point."