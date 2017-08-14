Indians star reliever Andrew Miller will make a minor league rehab appearance Wednesday at Triple-A Columbus.

Miller has been on the disabled list since Aug. 2 with soreness in his right knee that had bothered him for weeks. Indians manager Terry Francona said Monday that Cleveland could activate Miller to rejoin the Indians Friday in Kansas City if the rehab appearance goes well.

Miller took part in a bullpen session on Sunday morning, and the Indians said the 32-year-old felt good.

Other than ace Corey Kluber, Miller is the most important pitcher on Cleveland's staff. He joined the club at the trading deadline in July 2016 and was instrumental in Cleveland winning its first pennant since 1997. He was dominant in the postseason, going 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA and striking out 30 in 19 innings.

Miller is 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 46 games this season. He has 15 walks in 54 innings this season after walking just nine in 74 1/3 innings in 2016.